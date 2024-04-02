Andy Cohen Apologizes for Kate Middleton Speculation

Andy Cohen has apologized for adding to the frenzy of conspiracy theories that flooded social media regarding ​Kate Middleton’s whereabouts before she announced her cancer diagnosis.

“We’ve been off the air for a week,” Andy, 55, said in the Monday, March 1, broadcast of “Andy Cohen Live,” his SiriusXM show. “I just want to say, I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate. I think someone on Sky News called me a ‘numpty’ during that whole conversation, and they were right.

The Watch What Happens Live host concluded, “Of course, I wish I had kept my mouth shut, and we are all praying for Princess Kate and King Charles.”

When a video of ​Princess Kate, 42, and husband Prince William surfaced online, Andy retweeted the video and wrote, “That ain’t Kate …” on March 19.

Andy was one of several people questioning Kate’s whereabouts after the palace announced that she had undergone a “planned abdominal surgery” on January 17. The Princess of Wales had last been seen at a Christmas service with her family in December 2023 before the surgery, and photos of her post-surgery didn’t surface until March 5 and showed Kate in a car with her mother, Carole Middleton. This led to conspiracy theorists claiming Kate’s absence was due to much more nefarious reasons.

However, the princess revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer in a video broadcast on March 22.

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” Kate said. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ​OK. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

While the princess didn’t specify the type of cancer she had been diagnosed with, she remained upbeat and positive in her announcement, and received an outpouring of support and well wishes from around the world.