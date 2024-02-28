Bravo and Andy Cohen ​are at the center of yet another legal battle. This time, Real Housewives of New York alum Leah McSweeney has filed a lawsuit against Andy and the network, but why are they being sued?

Why Did Leah McSweeney Sue Andy Cohen and Bravo?

In her February 27, 2024, ​filing, Leah claimed that Bravo producers encouraged alcohol abuse despite knowing of her ​”alcohol use disorder” during her time on the show. The mom of one also alleged that producers of RHONY “intentionally plann[ed] scenarios intended to exacerbate [her] disabilities” in an effort to “create morbidly salacious reality television.”

Leah added that “the defendants failed to maintain a safe working environment and accommodate her disabilities, including ‘alcohol use disorder’ and ‘mental health disorders,’” according to documents obtained by People.

The suit, which included NBC Universal, Discovery, Warner Bros. and Shed Media, claimed that they “colluded with her colleagues to pressure Ms. McSweeney to drink, retaliated against her when she wanted to stay sober, and intentionally failed to provide reasonable accommodations that would aid her efforts to stay sober and able to perform.”

Leah said that she admitted to producers that she had broken her nine years of sobriety, but said that she was sober again by the time she made her debut on Real Housewives of New York season 12.

What Did Leah McSweeney’s Lawsuit Claim About Andy Cohen?

As for Andy, Leah’s lawsuit claimed that the Watch What Happens Live! host “engages in cocaine use with Housewives and other ‘Bravolebrities’ that he employs,” and has a “proclivity for cocaine usage with his employees.”

“Cohen tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits,” the former reality TV star added. “Cohen intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse, which leads to a failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and attempting to remain substance free.”

Leah’s filing continued, “Cohen’s preferred workplace environment, which is fueled with substances and illicit behavior, permeates every aspect of Defendant Bravo productions.”

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum also took things a step further when she posted her own statement on her personal Instagram page.

“Your favorite Bravo shows are run by people who create a dangerous work environment, encourage substance abuse to artificially create drama and cynically prey on the vulnerabilities of their employees,” Leah wrote on February 27, 2024. “I may be a pariah to them after this, but I do hope my lawsuit helps reality TV to align with its true purpose: to authentically depict the complexities of life while offering genuine support to those who share their stories.”

Has Andy Cohen or Bravo Responded to Leah McSweeney’s Claims?

After news of Leah’s lawsuit surfaced, Andy’s rep spoke to Deadline and refuted all of the claims.

“The claims against Andy are completely false!” the rep told Deadline on February 27, 2024.

No representative for Bravo had addressed the matter at the time of publication.