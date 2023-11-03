Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel slammed Andy Cohen for his response to Ramona Singer’s racism allegations.

After Ramona, 66, was accused of using the “N-word” while talking to a Black RHONY crew member on set of season 13, Andy, 55, seemingly weighed in by replying to a meme on Instagram on Thursday, November 2. Fan account @watchwhatcrappens shared a post joking that “Vanity Fair [broke] the news that adults drink and Ramona is racist,” referencing the outlet’s investigative report published on Monday, October 30. Andy seemingly made light of the situation by commenting with a laughing-crying emoji.

On the same day that Andy commented on the post, Bethenny, 52, said his response was “shocking, especially right now” during the November 2 episode of her “ReWives ReRant” podcast.

Bethenny then claimed that the Watch What Happens Live host “thinks he’s invincible” despite Ramona being axed from her scheduled appearances at BravoCon in light of the exposé.

“Riddle me this,” the former reality star said. “If Andy Cohen is laughing at something regarding racism, why would he not be asked to leave BravoCon if Ramona texted something to someone in the media?”

Bethenny continued, “It’s 50 shades of bulls–t is what it actually is across the board.”

After noting that Andy is “starting to feel what it feels like to be a Housewife,” Bethenny elaborated, “Every day something you say is being written about, no one is there to save you, no one is there to protect you, you’re on your own, getting canceled, losing sleep, drinking more than you should because you have anxiety, taking anxiety medication, taking sleep medication.”

The Bravo alum concluded the topic by expressing her hopes that “maybe he’ll be sensitive to other Housewives on TV as he starts to experience constant criticism.”

In light of the allegations, Ramona has denied using the N-word in conversation with the crew member and stated she has “never” used the racial slur. Meanwhile, Shed Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravo and NBCUniversal all declined to comment about the situation when contacted by Vanity Fair.

After the initial report was published, Page Six reached out to the New York native to give her the opportunity to explain her side of the story. “And the word I used was ‘NWord’ Not n-g…” Ramona told the outlet.

Jerritt Clark/WireImage

One day after the report was published, it was revealed that Ramona was no longer scheduled to appear on a panel promoting the upcoming season 4 of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip during BravoCon.

The recent allegation is not the only time Ramona has been accused of using racist language. While filming season 13 – which aired in 2021 – she reportedly “slammed her hands on the table” during a heated discussion with her costar Eboni Williams, who was notably the first Black main cast member on the show. A source told Vanity Fair that Ramona said, “This is why we didn’t need Black people on the show …This is gonna ruin our show.”

Ramona later denied that the interaction happened and insisted she “supported adding diverse cast members well before [sic] Eboni was added.”