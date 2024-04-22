Is Andy Cohen Leaving Bravo? Reality TV Host Career Updates

Is Andy Cohen taking his final bow on Bravo? The network has let go of a handful of its ​cast members in 2024, and fans are wondering if the longtime executive producer and host is the next to leave.

Is Andy Cohen Leaving Bravo?

In a short answer, Andy is not leaving Bravo. He addressed his future with the network shortly after a source claimed to In Touch that the longtime host was in “negotiations” for his “department package.”

Cohen and Bravo have denied the accusations. “This couldn’t be further from the truth,” Andy and a Bravo insider told In Touch in a denial statement.

The initial source’s suggestion of Andy’s departure came two months after Andy and Bravo were hit with two separate lawsuits from The Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeney and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville.

Why Is Andy Cohen and Bravo Being Sued by Leah McSweeney?

On February 27, 2024, RHONY’s Leah filed a lawsuit claiming that Bravo encouraged her to drink alcohol amid her battle with ​alcoholism. She also claimed that Andy offered and indulged in cocaine with other Housewives – and favors those who do.

“Cohen tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits,” Leah claimed in the filing. “Cohen intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse, which leads to a failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and attempting to remain substance free.”

Andy’s rep denied the allegations to Deadline the same day and his legal team sent a letter to Leah’s attorneys, deeming her claims as “lies.”

“The allegations were obviously made up by you and/or your client to achieve maximum tabloid clickbait value in the hopes of weaponizing these false allegations — along with other lies that permeate the complaint — as leverage to force an unjustified settlement. It will not,” the letter read per a Page Six report on ​March 7, 2024. “Instead, this conduct only subjects you and your client to independent and substantial legal exposure.”

Leah’s team quickly sniped back, however, the legal battle is ongoing as of publication.

Why Is Andy Cohen Being Sued by Brandi Glanville?

Days before Leah’s filing, Brandi and her legal team typed an email to Bravo and accused Andy of inappropriate behavior while on location.

“Ms. Glanville herself has been a victim of sexual harassment at Bravo by none other than Andy Cohen,” the statement read. “In a video sent by Mr. Cohen to Ms. Glanville in 2022, Mr. Cohen — appearing obviously inebriated — boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via FaceTime.”

The Watch What Happens Live! host quickly responded to the defamatory allegations via X.

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke,” Andy wrote​. “That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.”