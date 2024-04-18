It looks like Real Housewives head honcho Andy Cohen can’t stand the heat.

Amid swirling controversy and falling ratings, the 55-year-old Bravo patriarch is in discussions to part ways with the network he helped shape, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

“Negotiations for Cohen’s departure package are underway as he grapples with the fallout from mounting accusations by his stars,” says a source.

Recent allegations come from a lawsuit filed by ex-Housewife Leah McSweeney about Cohen encouraging rampant substance abuse to boost ratings and Brandi Glanville claiming he sexually harassed her.

Cohen and Bravo have denied the accusations. “This couldn’t be further from the truth,” says a Bravo insider.

The Watch What Happens Live host also issued an apology after Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Glanville accused him of harassment, stemming from a video allegedly sent from Cohen to Glanville in 2022.

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize,” Cohen wrote via X (formerly Twitter) in February.