Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice had a clear message for her critics when she was booed at BravoCon.

While participating on the RHONJ panel during the Sunday, November 5, portion of BravoCon, Teresa, 51, was met with boos from the crowd as she discussed why she dislikes costars Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin.

While the audience’s reaction wasn’t the warmest for the longtime reality star, she insisted that fans can expect to continue seeing her on the show. “I’m not leaving ‘til Bravo fires me,” she said when asked if she will return for season 14.

The panel is not the first time Teresa has insisted that she’s not leaving the show. Rumors began to swirl that she was saying goodbye to the franchise in May when Andy Cohen revealed that she reached out to discuss a portion of his book Daddy Diaries during an episode of his SiriusXM show Radio Andy.

“Last night, Teresa said, ‘I need to talk to you about some things that are in the book.’ And I said, ‘OK,’” Andy, 55, told his listeners. “I guess there was a moment at the last Jersey reunion where I have a conversation with Teresa, and I don’t know exactly what I wrote in [the book] but it seemed to me that she was done with the show. I believe that I said that to her, and we had a conversation off-stage.”

Teresa insisted she “didn’t quit the show at the last reunion,” while Andy stated that wasn’t what he wrote in the book.

Later that month, the mother of four broke her silence and said the speculation was “not true.” She explained to E! News, “Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere.”

Also during the panel, Teresa told the crowd that she didn’t feel the need to reconcile with her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. Their heated feud has been a fixture on the show for years, but escalated and was heavily featured during season 13.

“Listen, my parents are not here anymore. So no,” she said. “First of all, I’m living this journey and I’m all about family and respect and trust. Sorry. That chapter is closed with my brother, unfortunately. It really is.”

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Teresa’s latest feud with Joe, 44, and Melissa, 44, began when the “Namaste B$tches” podcast host accused the Love Italian Style author of cheating on Joe. After Melissa wasn’t included in Teresa’s bridal party, the couple opted to skip her wedding to Luis Ruelas in August 2022.

“I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming. I’m totally fine with it,” Teresa said while discussing their absence during an August 2022 episode of her podcast. “You’ll see it play out on TV … The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I’m all about that. I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there.”