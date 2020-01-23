Feeling himself! Brad Pitt appeared to be in a good mood at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Maltin Modern Master Award Panel on Wednesday, January 22 — three days after the actor bumped into his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards. “He arrived at 7 p.m. to insane screams from fans lining the barriers on the street, which was blocked off,” an onlooker told In Touch exclusively about the 56-year-old’s arrival. “He took the time to walk around to each side of the street and smile and wave to each section of fans.” Later on, the handsome hunk did “a funny little dance” on stage and seemed “pretty calm during the nearly two-hour panel.”

On Sunday, January 19, the Fight Club alum embraced the Friends star, 50, backstage after they each won their respective awards — Brad for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Jennifer for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. The former flames enjoyed a nice chat, and Brad even held on to Jen’s left hand before she started walking away. “He grabbed onto her as she was walking over,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “They had this sweet little moment with what looked like a hug and a cheek kiss. They were whispering something to each other, but with all the commotion, it couldn’t be heard.”

After the adorable moment had passed, the brunette beauty was “floating on cloud 9,” an eyewitness revealed, and she “couldn’t stop smiling” when she came into the press room afterward. “Reporters were commenting that this was the happiest they’ve ever seen her, the best mood they ever witnessed from the typical press-shy, more closed off Jen.”

Additionally, the Ad Astra star proudly watched Jen’s acceptance speech on the monitor backstage. In a clip posted to Twitter, he was staring at the screen and seemed to say, “Oh, wow,” as she spoke.

Jen later admitted to Extra’s Jennifer Lahmers that she thought Brad’s gesture was “sweet.” She added, “We’ve all grown up together. We really have. It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other and keep working.”

Since then, fans are shipping #Brannifer hard, and it looks like Jen’s bestie and former costar Courteney Cox is as well! The Cougar Town star “liked” a tweet about their relationship on Twitter, which read, “They still love each other, no doubt.”

If Court is on board with Jen and Brad reuniting, then you can bet we are, too!