Amicable exes? Jennifer Aniston won a Screen Actor’s Guild Award on Sunday, January 19, and when she was informed her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, was spotted backstage watching her give her acceptance speech, she called it “sweet.”

Jen, 50, spoke with Extra’s Jennifer Lahmers after she won, and the reporter who asked her, “Sharing the night with so many other actors, Brad included, he was back here watching you, what do you think?” The actress responded with a quick “sweet,” but then added, “We’ve all grown up together, we really have. It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working.”

“You don’t really have that much of a life,” Jennifer continued. “It’s nice to kind of come out and put a pretty dress on and sorta celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going and … like they said, it’s back to work tomorrow!”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The internet went nuts after Brad, 56, was spotted backstage as his ex Jennifer accepted her 2020 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role on The Morning Show. In a clip posted on Twitter, he could be seen watching the Friends alum make her acceptance speech and appeared to even say, “Oh wow,” as she spoke.

In fact, the two of them crossed paths at the awards show, and an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively that Jennifer “couldn’t stop smiling” when she came into the press room shortly after talking to her ex behind the scenes.

“She was cracking jokes with reporters,” the insider explained. “Reporters were commenting that this was the happiest they’ve ever seen her, the best mood they ever witnessed from the typically press-shy, more closed off Jen.” It definitely could have been the award she just won that put her in such a good mood, but shippers who still hope for a Brad and Jen reunion were likely bolstered by the fact that the duo briefly held hands during their backstage interaction.

It seems like these two are nothing but supportive of each other this awards season. When Brad won the Best Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture Golden Globe for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jen was spotted beaming at him from the crowd. “Jen was all smiles. She told me directly that she had a great evening. She didn’t seem to care about not winning,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “Her eyes welled up with emotion when Brad won.”

There’s a good chance these two have put any animosity from their breakup behind them, once and for all.