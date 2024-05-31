Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has dropped her father Brad Pitt’s name after she turned 18 earlier this week.

After she became a legal adult on her 18th birthday on Monday, May 27, Shiloh filed paperwork requesting to legally change her name. The teen said she wanted to remove “Pitt” from her last name and legally make her moniker “Shiloh Jolie,” according to paperwork viewed by TMZ.

While Shiloh isn’t the first Jolie-Pitt child to drop her father’s surname, she is the first of Angelina, 48, and Brad’s kids to make the decision legal. In November 2023, the former couple’s daughter Zahara revealed she wasn’t using the Bullet Train actor’s last name when she introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” when she officially joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College.

More recently, Brad, 60, and Angelina’s daughter Vivienne was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in a playbill for The Outsiders. Vivienne, 15, worked closely with Angelina – who is a lead producer for the musical – over the past year to bring the show to Broadway. The teen served as her mom’s volunteer assistant beginning in summer 2023.

The decision to remove “Pitt” from their names may not surprise fans, as Brad has had complex relationships with his children ever since Angelina was granted full custody in their 2016 divorce. He has been granted more visitation time with the kids over the years, though he wasn’t given the opportunity until they were already teenagers and young adults.

In 2020, their son Pax shared insight into his dynamic with Brad when he allegedly wrote an Instagram post slamming his father. Pax, 20, allegedly called Brad a “world class a–hole” and said he was a “terrible and despicable person” in the post, which recirculated in 2023.

“You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so,” he allegedly wrote. ​“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father’s Day, you f–king awful human being!!!”

Despite removing “Pitt” from her name, sources previously told Life & Style that Shiloh – who is listed as “Shi Jolie” on Instagram – has a good relationship with Brad. The insider explained that she “is not trying to hurt her dad’s feelings” by maintaining a close relationship with Angelina.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

“She has sympathy that he’s estranged from some of her siblings, but she idolizes her mom and is just doing what feels comfortable,” the source added about her relationships with her parents and siblings.