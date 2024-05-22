angelina jolie turned kids against brad pitt bodyguard says

Zahara was the first to publicly disavow their dad. During her sorority’s induction ceremony last November, Brad Pitt’s daughter, 19, announced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie,” noticeably dropping her famous father’s last name.

On May 3, choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter praised Zahara’s sister Shiloh’s “energy” and tagged her Instagram account in a post, revealing that the talented young dancer, 18, also uses the last name Jolie. Then in the Playbill credits for The Outsiders, which opened on Broadway on May 14, producer Angelina Jolie’s 15-year-old assistant was listed simply as Vivienne Jolie.

“It’s heartbreaking,” says a source. “The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad.”

And their former bodyguard appears to blame their mother. Security company owner Tony Webb, who worked for Angelina for 20 years and is still employed by Brad, is now telling all in bombshell new legal documents related to the exes’ battle over Château Miraval. According to Webb, an employee of his overheard Angelina “encouraging [the kids] to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits” and planned to testify to that at a custody hearing.

These documents, notes the source, “basically confirmed Brad’s biggest fear: that Angelina sabotaged his kids’ relationship with him.”

Webb also reveals that Angelina tried to silence his employees. Angelina’s assistant “told me that he had heard that two contractors who had provided personal security for Ms. Jolie might be testifying in the family court case,” claims Webb, who says Angelina fired him in 2020. “[He] then asked me to stop these individuals from testifying.” The assistant reminded him that if they did, “Ms. Jolie would sue them.”

Angelina Jolie’s Parental Alienation

Previous court documents have hinted at Angelina’s control over her kids. In 2018, the judge who was presiding over their divorce declared that “not having a relationship with their father is harmful” to the children and scolded Angelina, 48, for listening to calls and reading texts between him and the kids. If she didn’t help repair their relationship with Brad, 60, the judge said, she could lose primary custody — and he even ordered her to arrange a phone call with the kids and their doctors “to explain that the court has determined that each of them is safe with their father.”

Angelina, whose lawyers successfully argued for the judge to be disqualified in 2021, has retained primary custody for the past eight years. While Brad is legally allowed visitation, only the twins, Vivienne and Knox, are still under 18.

“He’s lost so much time with all of them,” says the source. But his ex has argued that the children had good reason to avoid their father. In a 2022 filing in relation to the Miraval case, she alleged that during their infamous, marriage-ending fight aboard a private jet in 2016, Brad “lunged at his own child,” “choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” according to court docs. “Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying.”

And in April, Angelina’s lawyers filed another document alleging that Brad’s “history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the plane trip.”

Brad has denied all accusations of abuse, but the children seem to have taken her side. “Your four youngest children tremble in fear when in your presence,” Pax, 20, reportedly wrote in a 2020 Instagram rant. “You will never understand the damage you have done to my family, because you’re incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Silent Witnesses

Their bodyguards know the truth. “They know Brad and Angie’s intimate secrets and could say in court, ‘I saw everything,’” says the source, adding that both Webb, who was reportedly on the tarmac the day the family’s private jet landed, and his security employees “were witness to their toxic marriage and the impact the behind-the-scenes drama had on their children.”

So far, they’ve all kept quiet. But “one of the two individuals specified that he intended to testify regardless of the NDA, if he received a court subpoena,” Webb says in his 12-page statement that was provided by Brad’s lawyers to show that Angelina routinely used nondisclosure agreements despite refusing to sign one for Brad, which is what caused his agreed-upon purchase of her shares of Miraval to fall apart.

“The bodyguards are willing to risk Angelina’s wrath to share what they have witnessed,” the source points out. If that’s the case, “it could blow this case wide open,” adds the source. “These men were with Hollywood’s most famous couple when their marriage fell apart — they may finally reveal what really happened, once and for all.”