Angelina's Daughter Vivienne Drops Dad Brad Pitt's Last Name

Angelina Jolie‘s daughter Vivienne has dropped dad Brad Pitt‘s last name, as she’s listed in the The Outsiders‘ Broadway playbill as simply “Vivienne Jolie.”

It’s unclear if Vivienne, 15, legally changed her name from “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt,” which is her birth name.

The move comes after another one of the former couple’s six children did the same in 2023. When daughter Zahara was inducted into Spelman College’s Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, video surfaced of her introducing herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie,” dropping “Pitt” from her surname.

Vivienne and Angelina, 48, worked closely over the last year to bring The Outsiders to Broadway. She served as her mom’s volunteer assistant starting in the summer of 2023, when Angelina took on the lead producer role in the musical, based on S.E. Hinton‘s coming-of-age novel.

Getty Images

In an August 9, 2023, announcement about her participation in the show, Angelina credited Vivienne with introducing her to The Outsiders when it was playing at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego.

The Wanted actress gushed over her youngest daughter in an August 15, 2023, statement, saying, “Viv reminds me of my mother [Marcheline Bertrand] in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives. She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

Vivienne showed support for her mom by attending The Outsiders‘ opening night Broadway premiere on April 12. She also cheered on Angelina during a May 13 appearance on NBC’s Today, smiling when shown in a cutaway, as the Oscar winner said her daughter was the one who broke the news about the play’s 12 Tony nominations, saying, “I woke up, my daughter was sitting on my bed and she told me.”

Brad’s relationship with the six children he shares with Angelina became strained after she filed for divorce in 2016 and was granted full custody of their children. Over the years, Brad, 60, was granted more visitation time with the kids, but by then they had become teenagers and young adults.

Angelina toured colleges with eldest son Maddox in 2018 and 2019 before tearfully dropping him off at Seoul, Korea’s Yonsei University in August 2019, where he began studying biochemistry. Since then, he has worked on his mom’s movies as a director’s assistant.

The former couple’s son Pax allegedly wrote a 2020 Instagram post slamming Brad, which was leaked in November 2023.

In a Father’s Day rant allegedly written from a private account he shared with friends, Pax, 20, called the Bullet Train actor a “world class a–hole” and said that he was a “terrible and despicable person.”

He allegedly added, “You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so,” Pax’s rant continued. ​“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father’s Day, you f–king awful human being!!!”