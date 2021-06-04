Angelina Jolie is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but that hasn’t prevented her from expressing herself with a variety of different tattoos.

“I love them. They’re body art,” the Come Away actress said in an interview with Australian magazine Post-Modern Ink back in 2010. “I don’t think it’s abnormal that someone who spends their life in other skins wants to claim their own by marking things on it that matter to them.”

Angelina has often showed off her visible tattoos while hitting the red carpet in back-baring gowns and each design has a powerful story attached. One of her very first inkings on her left elbow was a quote that she still lives by to this day: “A prayer for the wild at heart kept in cages.”

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star said it’s a poignant reminder to embrace herself and ignore the misconceptions about her.

“I got it when I was 20. I was with my mom one evening, and I was feeling lost. I was restless — always. I still am,” she told Harper’s Bazaar while recalling the experience in November 2019. “We were driving to dinner, and she talked about spending time with Tennessee Williams and how much she loved his words. She told me he wrote that, about the wild at heart. We drove to a tattoo parlor, and I got it inked on my left arm. What she did for me that night was to remind me that the wild within me is alright and a part of me.”

The humanitarian also has coordinates for her children, five vertical rows of ancient script on her back, among many other designs permanently etched on her body. It’s reported she has over 16 tattoos in total, some of which may be hidden.

Angelina, who coparents her six kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh as well as twins Vivienne and Knox with ex Brad Pitt, has seemingly passed on her love for inkings to her eldest son, Maddox. The college student displayed a huge snake tattoo down his torso in a portrait from her spread for British Vogue’s March 2021 issue.

