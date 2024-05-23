After being raised in the public eye, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children have grown into teenagers and young adults with their own passions and livelihoods. The family has been through a lot since Brad and Angelina’s 2016 split, but the kids seem to be thriving. Where are they now?

Maddox Jolie-Pitt

“He’s grown up into such a good man,” Angelina has said of her oldest, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who reportedly won’t speak to Brad. The 22-year-old, who studied biochemistry at Seoul’s Yonsei University, recently worked on his mom’s film, Without Blood, which began filming in 2022.

Like his famous parents, Maddox is pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. He was just 15 years old when he was credited as an executive producer on Angelina’s film adaptation of First They Killed My Father.

The film guru is also a pilot, Angelina told People in 2017. “He’s been practicing flying,” she dished. “They called me the other day and said, ‘Mad can go solo,’ and I nearly dropped the phone.” Additionally, Maddox is fluent in Russian and French and can speak German too.

Pax Jolie-Pitt

Like his older brother Maddox, Pax Jolie-Pitt worked on the movie Without Blood. The budding artist helped shoot behind-the-scenes footage for the movie.

“We work well together,” Angelina gushed. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”

Pax also appears to have a strained relationship with Brad. In November 2023, an alleged post from Pax’s private Instagram account went viral. In the alleged message, he slammed Brad as a “f–king awful human” on Father’s Day.

“You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person,” Pax allegedly wrote. “You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.”

Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Zahara Jolie-Pitt attends Spelman College and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the oldest sorority for Black women.

She was the first to publicly disavow Brad. During her sorority’s induction ceremony in November 2023, Zahara introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie,” but did not include her father’s last name.

However, Zahara has maintained a close relationship with Angelina. The proud mom was seen dropping her daughter off at Spelman in 2022 and returned to the campus for parent’s weekend later that year.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has taken up a passion for dancing in recent years. “Her movement is crazy,” choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter gushed in the caption of a video of the dancer.

The choreographer tagged Shiloh’s alleged Instagram account in the post, which revealed that she also uses the last name “Jolie” instead of “Jolie-Pitt.”

However, a source exclusively told In Touch in March 2024 that Shiloh wanted to move in with her dad when she turned 18 in May 2024. “Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up,” the insider explained. “Plus, she adores Brad. … He was ecstatic when Shiloh told him the news.”

The A-list actor praised his daughter’s dance skills in a 2022 interview. “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” he told Entertainment Tonight, adding that Shiloh’s dancing was “very beautiful.”

“I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish,” the proud dad gushed.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

“She reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Angelina said of the theater student, who inspired her to become a producer on Broadway’s The Outsiders.

Vivienne worked with her mom as an assistant and helped with production of the show, which opened on Broadway in 2024. “She has been there to assist in any way she can and has learned so much from [score and co-book writer] Justin Levine and the whole creative team,” the Maleficent star gushed.

In the Playbill credits for The Outsiders, the youngest daughter in the Jolie-Pitt family was listed as “Vivienne Jolie,” hinting that she also dropped her dad’s name. However, in February 2024, a source exclusively confirmed to In Touch that Vivienne, Shiloh and Knox had all been visiting Brad on a regular basis.

Knox Jolie-Pitt

Vivienne’s twin seems to take after his action-star mom: He was learning to fly planes at age 9 and took martial arts classes. (He’s also into video games.)

For the most part, Knox has stayed out of the public eye.