vivienne jolie pitt attends the outsiders broadway opening

Angelina Jolie had a special guest by her side for opening night of The Outsiders on Broadway. The actress was joined by daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt for the New York City event on Thursday, April 11.

Vivienne, 15, looked all grown up as she posed for red carpet photos with her famous mom. The teenager resembled both of her parents – her dad is Brad Pitt – as she wore her hair swept to the side and rocked a denim jumpsuit.

Meanwhile, Angelina, 48, stunned in a gold dress with brown cape and her hair looked luscious while styled in curls. She completed her look with flawless makeup and bright red lipstick for a pop of color. The ladies were joined by Vivienne’s older brother Pax Jolie-Pitt at the event.

In August 2023, it was announced that Angelina would be one of the producers for the Broadway musical. The A-lister revealed that Vivienne would be acting as her assistant amid production of the show. The duo saw the play at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego in 2023, which is what inspired them to take on the roles.

“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention, but in being a support of other creatives,” Angelina explained at the time. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

Ahead of opening night, the Maleficent star gushed over Vivienne’s hard work. “She has been there to assist in any way she can and has learned so much from Justin Levine and the whole creative team,” she said in an interview with People. Justin cowrote the book for the musical and took pictures with Angie and Vivienne on opening night.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

The Outsiders musical is based on S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel of the same name. Francis Ford Coppola directed the movie, which came out in 1983 and stars celebrities like Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, Matt Dillon and more.

“I have so much respect for Broadway and all who work within,” Angelina told People. “I’m excited for audiences to see it. I’ve been in the theatre watching as the first reactions came in, including the often very emotional reaction from young people. It’s very moving.”

Vivienne and her twin brother, Knox, are the youngest of Angelina’s six children with Brad, 60, whom she filed for divorce from in 2016. The duo also share Pax, 20, Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 17.