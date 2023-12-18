Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis got into a physical altercation with a female fan during their concert in Utah.

The “Disrespectful” rapper, 25, pulled the fan on stage after she allegedly threw a piece of ice that flew past Jaidyn, 25, during a club event in Salt Lake City, Utah, on December 16. Once the fan joined them on the stage, Blueface – whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter – tossed the woman off the stage and toward Jaidyn. He then seemingly encouraged his fiancée to beat the woman up, according to several videos posted via social media.

Jaidyn was then seen throwing several punches toward the fan, though she seemingly did not make physical contact with the woman. Security eventually got involved and removed the fan from the situation.

Shortly after videos of the altercation were uploaded online, several fans rushed to Twitter to slam Blueface and Jaidyn for the way they handled the situation.

“Disgusting. I’d never expect anything else from them to be honest,” one person wrote. Another added, “I hope she sues the s–t out of him, and presses charges.”

Meanwhile, others encouraged the fan to press charges against the couple.

Blueface and Jaidyn met in high school and have been in an ​off-on relationship since 2018. The pair welcomed baby No. 1, son Javaughn, in 2019, while they continued to expand their family when Jaidyn gave birth to daughter ​Journey in 2020.

Jaidyn revealed that they got engaged in October by sharing several photos from the proposal via Instagram.

After she told fans that she was the future “Mrs. Porter,” Jaidyn was visibly overcome with emotion and cried as she said, “Today was the best day ever.”

The couple got engaged nearly two months after the “Lonely” rapper welcomed his first child with Chrisean Rock in September.

Blueface and Chrisean, 23, were first romantically linked in 2020, and faced several ups and downs before they announced their split in October 2022. “Y’all can have him,” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough.”

Prince Williams/Wireimage

After the “Vibe” musician announced their split, fans were left in shock in January when Chrisean revealed she was expecting her first child with Blueface. He initially denied being the father, though ultimately confirmed the baby was his.

The drama continued in November when Chrisean sparked rumors that she could be pregnant with another one of Blueface’s children. “I’m fertile, I just had a baby,” she said while appearing on “The Jason Lee Show,” where she was asked if the former couple would have more children. “If I wanna have another baby with the n—a, he just be the sperm donor, that’s what it’s gonna look like.”

Chrisean then revealed that her last sexual interaction with Blueface happened one week before the November 1 interview.