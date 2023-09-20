Blueface and Chrisean Rock had a rocky relationship since they started dating in 2020. While Chrisean said they split in October 2022, the pair went on to welcome baby No. 1 in September 2023. In light of the pair having a child together, fans are likely wondering if Blueface and Chrisean are still together.

Are Blueface and Chrisean Rock Still Together?

Chrisean revealed that she and Blueface – whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter – are not together despite welcoming their son.

“Nobody got back together we gotta fix s–t first n heal properly n become best friends again time and God will do da rest,” she wrote via Twitter on September 19.

While Chrisean and Blueface are not giving their relationship another try, she insisted that she wants to mend their ​dynamic as they coparent their son. “The best I can do is fix what I f–ked up,” she wrote, alluding to her relationship with Blueface.

When Did Blueface and Chrisean Rock Welcome Baby No. 1?

After splitting from Blueface in October 2022, Chrisean shocked fans in January 2023 when she announced they were expecting their first child together.

Chrisean officially became a mother after she gave birth to baby No. 1, a son named Chrisean Malone, on September 3.

The Zues star took to her Instagram Live to live stream her delivery to over 300,000 viewers. “Baby blue here time 6:27,” she wrote at the time following her son’s birth.

What Problems Have Blueface and Chrisean Rock Faced Following Their Split?

Soon after Chrisean announced she was expecting Blueface’s child, he initially claimed he was not the father. Blueface accused his ex of being with 10 different men in the year leading up to her pregnancy, implying that any of those men could be the baby’s father.

“He’s just mad that I went to Baltimore and didn’t tell him. I said I was in ​L.A. with my home girl Stunna [Girl] and I wasn’t. I was in Baltimore with my family. I took a trip, and he’s blowing up my phone like, ‘Where you at? Where you at?’” Chrisean said in response to Blueface’s claims at the time. “I ghosted him for a whole 24 hours, so he can’t live with that. He didn’t know if I was with a n—a or if I was really with my family, so he got to poppin’ it like a little bitch. [laughs] The f–k?”

Despite their problems, the former couple seemingly worked through their issues when they collaborated on the songs “Lit” and “Dear Rock” in January. However, their drama continued ​in August when Chrisean claimed the “Outside” singer was emotionally and physically abusive. She also said she was done trying to have a relationship with him.

Blueface took to his Instagram Stories to deny Chrisean’s allegations and insisted a lie detector test would prove she was lying.

Another problem they faced was when Blueface publicly slammed Chrisean for naming their son after herself.

“I actually feel bad for my son at this point he’s a junior to his mom he don’t gotta be named after me but at least put some thought into it that was some quick last minute,” Blueface wrote in a since-deleted tweet in September. “What do you want to name umm just write down Chrisean Malone.”