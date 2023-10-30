Chrisean Rock slammed her ex-boyfriend Blueface for trying to have sex with her amid his engagement to Jaidyn Alexis.

“I really hadda take a step back because still giving a part of me to him is f—ked up to my son [sic],” Chrisean, 23, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, October 29. “How I let a n—a that don’t want to be a father to my only son still nut in me.”

The Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy in Love alum added that the “Thotiana” rapper tested her today and she “almost fell for it.”

“I’m disappointed with myself rn. Aye Blue go f—k ya self, stop hitting me bruh go find another bitch to cream on you,” the Zeus star continued. “Plus homie dat s—t is unsafe and unsanitary, you gon f—k around get HIV the way you move.”

Chrisean gave birth to her and Blueface’s son, Chrisean Jr., on September 3 and her statement followed news that Blueface – whose real name is Johnathan Porter – proposed to his off-again, on-again girlfriend Jaidyn on October 22.

“Mrs porter,” Jaidyn, 25, wrote via Instagram while sharing several photos of her and Blueface, 26, posing together after the proposal happened at Sofi Stadium.

Prior to their engagement, Blueface denied being the father of Chrisean’s baby on Twitter, writing, “I got 1 BM and 2 kids till further notice.”

Blueface held the same stance a month later in a conversation with Jason Lee, explaining he knew “nothing about that girl [Chrisean].”

“I don’t know where that baby was born,” the “Disrespectful” rapper explained as Jaidyn sat next to him. “Nobody knows nothing about that girl.” He also added that he thought it was “disrespectful” for Chrisean to name their son after her.

Apart from Chrisean, Blueface shares son Javaughn and daughter Journey with Jaidyn. Blueface and Jaidyn met in high school and have been in an off-on relationship since 2018.

Chrisean and Blueface were first romantically linked in 2020 after sparking a connection on Blueface’s OnlyFans show, Blue Girls Club. The off-on pair faced multiple ups and downs before they announced their split in October 2022. “Y’all can have him,” the “Vibe” musician wrote via Twitter at the time. “ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough.” Only months later, Chrisean announced she was expecting her and Blueface’s first child in January.