Chrisean Rock is officially a mother after she gave birth to baby No. 1, a son, with her ex-boyfriend, Blueface.

The Zeus star, 23, took to her Instagram Live on Sunday, September 3, to live stream her delivery to over 300,000 viewers. “Baby blue here time 6:27,” she wrote via the platform.

Chrisean teased that she would be giving birth soon when she took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 29, to share several photos and videos of herself showing off her baby bump. “The last pregnancy dump before my Baby Boy comes,” she captioned the post.

Many of her fans took to the comments section to predict what a great mother the “Vibe” singer will be. “He’s about to change your entire life,” one fan wrote. “He’s gonna love you so much. The love you deserve, God knew you needed a son [sic].”

Chrisean and Blueface, 26, began dating in 2020, though they faced several ups and downs before she announced they split in October 2022. “Y’all can have him,” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough.”

The reality star shocked fans in January when she announced she and Blueface – whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter – were expecting their first child together. However, the “Disrespectful” singer initially claimed he was not the father. He then accused Chrisean of being with 10 different men in the year leading up to her pregnancy, implying that the father could be any of those men.

“He’s just mad that I went to Baltimore and didn’t tell him. I said I was in ​L.A. with my home girl Stunna [Girl] and I wasn’t. I was in Baltimore with my family. I took a trip, and he’s blowing up my phone like, ‘Where you at? Where you at?’” Chrisean said after Blueface denied being her unborn child’s father. “I ghosted him for a whole 24 hours, so he can’t live with that. He didn’t know if I was with a n—a or if I was really with my family, so he got to poppin’ it like a little bitch. [laughs] The f–k?”

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

The duo seemingly worked through their issues when they collaborated on the songs “Lit” and “Dear Rock” in January. However, their relationship took a negative turn when Chrisean claimed Blueface was emotionally and physically abusive in August, adding that she was done with him.

After Chrisean made the allegations, the “Outside” rapper took to his Instagram Stories to deny her claims and insisted a lie detector test would prove she was lying.