Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis are engaged after ​nine years of dating off and on.

“Mrs porter,” Jaidyn, 25, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 22, while sharing several photos of her and Blueface, 26, posing together after the proposal.

She also shared the news on her Instagram Stories by posting closeups on her engagement ring, as well as a video of Blueface – whose real name is Johnathan Porter – getting down on one knee and asking her for her hand in marriage.

Jaidyn was overcome with emotion and cried as she told her fans, “Today was the best day ever.”

The “Disrespectful” rapper popped the question while he and Jaidyn attended the Los Angeles Rams game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Prior to the proposal, Blueface admitted on his Instagram Stories that he was nervous. He later asked the question in front of their friends, who cheered as Jaidyn said yes.

Several fans rushed to the comments section to express their well-wishes soon after Jaidyn shared the happy news. “Congratulations, so happy for you keep Jesus first,” one person wrote. Another added, “I’m happy for her. She stayed down all the way thru HELL and back for that man! She won.”

The couple met in high school and have been in an ​off-on relationship since 2018. They welcomed baby No. 1, son Javaughn, in 2019, followed by daughter ​Journey in 2020.

Not only are Blueface and Jaidyn coparents, but they also went into business together when he signed her to his record label, MILF Music, in June.

The pair got engaged nearly two months after Blueface welcomed his first child with Chrisean Rock on September 3.

Chrisean, 23, and Blueface were first romantically linked in 2020. The off-on pair faced multiple ups and downs before they announced their split in October 2022. “Y’all can have him,” the “Vibe” musician wrote via Twitter at the time. “ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough.”

Fans were left in shock when Chrisean announced she was expecting her and Blueface’s first child following their split in January. Blueface initially claimed he was not the father, though ultimately stepped up to the plate and revealed the baby was his.

Chrisean and Blueface seemingly worked through their problems and even collaborated on new music together, though their relationship hit another roadblock when the Maryland native claimed he was abusive in August. Blueface later denied the abuse allegations and said his innocence would be proven with a lie detector test.

While Jaidyn and Blueface currently seem to be in a good place, she publicly slammed him on social media nearly one month before the engagement. Jaidyn called out Blueface for spending quality time with Chrisean and their son, Jonathan, in September.

“U weird ​bitch I’m the only one who ever had ur back, I held you down and y’all see this??” she wrote via Twitter on September 16. “Narcissistic and manipulative.”

Jaidyn continued, “My BD an opp, sorry to disappoint y’all he’s a narcissist, a liar and a weirdo.”