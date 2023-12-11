Did Offset Cheat on Cardi B? Chrisean Rock Infidelity Rumors

Offset and Cardi B had a tumultuous relationship since they secretly married in 2017. The rappers experienced high highs – like the birth of their kids Kulture and Wave – but they also went through challenging moments in their relationship. The “WAP” artist filed for divorce from the former Migos rapper in September 2020, but they quickly reconciled the following month. While it seemed like the pair overcame the depths of their marriage obstacles, Cardi revealed in December 2023 that she and Offset split months prior amid claims that he cheated with Christean Rock.

Did Offset Cheat on Cardi B?

The Love & Hip-Hop alum and Georgia native sparked split rumors weeks before Cardi’s confirmation after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the entertainers were no longer following each other on the social media app. Cardi fueled the breakup rumors when she shared a cryptic message via Instagram on December 4, ​2023, writing, “You know when you just out grow relationships. I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings … I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

On December 10, rapper Blueface claimed that Offset cheated on Cardi B with the “Thotiana” artist’s ex-girlfriend, Chrisean. Blueface alleged that Offset and Chrisean’s moment of infidelity occurred on November 10 after attending the same party earlier in the evening. Reports have confirmed Offset and Chrisean being at the same event.

Offset replied to the since-deleted tweet and denied being physical with Chrisean.

“I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!” the “Blame It on Set” rapper wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In the midst of the online feud, Cardi addressed the cheating rumors during her breakout announcement. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper admitted that she didn’t think the accusations against her estranged husband were true – but she also didn’t “care to find out because” she had “been single for a minute now.”

Offset has not publicly addressed his split from Cardi as of publication.

Offset had previously been hit with cheating accusations shortly after he and Cardi tied the knot in 2017. They reconciled after a short period of time in the final months of 2018.

That December, Cardi told her Instagram followers, “I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now.” While gushing over her then-husband’s best qualities, the Hustlers actress admitted, “[Offset is] always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

Did Cardi B Cheat on Offset?

Roles were reversed when the “Drip” rapper was accused of cheating on her then-husband – and the claims came from Offset.

“My wife f–ked a n–ga on me gang y’all n—as know how I come,” he wrote via Instagram Stories in June 2023.

Cardi didn’t take her time responding to Offset’s shocking statement and claimed he was “spiraling and thinking s–t.”

“Come on, now. I’m Cardi B. I think sometimes motherf–kers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p—y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody. So, please boy, stop acting stupid,” she said via Instagram. “Don’t play with me. The f–k? Stop playing. That’s all I’m gonna motherf–king say ‘cause for real, let’s be serious.”

Offset and Cardi were back together the following month during the release of their song “Jealousy.”