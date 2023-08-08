ChriseanRock expresses herself with tattoos. Over the years, she has gotten ink on her neck, head and face – while six of them are tributes to her ex -boyfriend Blueface. So, what ​tats does Chrisean have?

How Many Tattoos Does Chrisean Rock Have?

The Maryland native – whose real name is Chrisean Malone – has a handful of tattoos, while at least seven of them are in honor of Blueface.

What Tattoos Does Chrisean Rock Have?

In October 2022, Chrisean revealed she got a large a tattoo of Blueface’s face on the front of her neck. “When they ask u to stop tattooing the same dude,” she wrote via Instagram at the time while sharing several videos that showed off the fresh ink.

Not only does she have the “Disrespectful” rapper’s face tattooed on her, she also has his birth name – Johnathan Porter – written on the side of her hand and another portrait on the side of her neck. While she said the neck tattoo was her seventh tat in honor of Blueface, she hasn’t revealed all of the ink on her body.

Additionally, she has a butterfly tattoo on the side of her neck and appears to have ink at the bottom of her stomach.

Are Chrisean Rock and Blueface Still Together?

The pair has had a rocky relationship ever since they began dating in 2020.

Chrisean took to Twitter in October 2022 to reveal they called it quits. “Y’all can have him. ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough,” she wrote at the time.

She shocked fans in January when she revealed she and Blueface were expecting their first child together. However, Blueface initially claimed he was not the father and accused Chrisean of being with 10 different men in the year leading up to her pregnancy.

“He’s just mad that I went to Baltimore and didn’t tell him. I said I was in ​L.A. with my home girl Stunna [Girl] and I wasn’t. I was in Baltimore with my family. I took a trip, and he’s blowing up my phone like, ‘Where you at? Where you at?’” Chrisean said about why Blueface initially denied he’s the father of her unborn child. “I ghosted him for a whole 24 hours, so he can’t live with that. He didn’t know if I was with a n—a or if I was really with my family, so he got to poppin’ it like a little bitch. [laughs] The f–k?”

The pair seemed to work through their issues when the collaborated on “Lit” and “Dear Rock” in January, though they no longer appear to be on good terms.

In August ​2023, Chrisean claimed that the “Outside” rapper was emotionally and physically abusive and she swore she was done with him.

After Chrisean made the claims, Blueface took to his Instagram Stories to deny his ex’s allegations and insisted a lie detector test would prove she wasn’t being truthful.

Courtesy of ChriseanRock/ Instagram

Will Chrisean Rock Get Her Blueface Tattoos Removed?

Now that Chrisean and Blueface are ​seemingly over for good, fans are likely wondering if she will get her tattoos removed.

“I’m trynna convince myself to go through with the laser removal,” Chrisean wrote via Twitter in July ​2023. “I made the appointment. I’m so attached to it it’s crazy.”

The “Time” rapper hasn’t shared any close up photos since contemplating getting the tattoos removed, so it’s not clear if she ever went through with the laser removal.