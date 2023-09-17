Blueface’s On-Off GF Jaidyn Alexis Slams Him for Reuniting with Chrisean

Blueface’s long-time girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis slammed him after he reunited for a day with ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock and their newborn son.

“U weird b—t I’m the only one who ever had ur back, I held you down and y’all see this??” Jaidyn, 24, tweeted about the “Disrespectful” rapper, 26, on X, formerly known as Twitter on Saturday, September 16. “Narcissistic and manipulative.”

In another tweet, she added, “My BD an opp, sorry to disappoint y’all he’s a narcissist, a liar and a weirdo.”

The drama started after Chrisean, 23, took to Instagram to share a photo of her son Chrisean Rock Jr. and Blueface earlier that day, captioning the post, “Daddy and I,” and tagging his Instagram handle.

“Rock had my fone,” the “Thotiana” rapper wrote in a comment under the photo. “But it’s me and my son so f—k it.”

Chrisean gave birth to her and Blueface’s son on September 4, and the two had been at odds on social media with the rapper boasting about the mother of his other two children. At the time Chrisean was giving birth, Blueface and Jaidyn were partying it up in a Miami nightclub.

“Jaidyn is the prize,” Blueface tweeted the day Chrisean gave birth. The day prior, he added, “Keep it about Blue and Jaidyn. This is not some random girl I picked up to make somebody jealous or troll. Jaidyn been right here for 10 years and two kids, ain’t never stepped out with another man. I won’t find nobody else that solid this later in the game.”

Chrisean and Blueface — whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter — were first romantically linked in 2020, though the off-on pair had gone through multiple ups and downs before announcing their split in October 2022. “Y’all can have him,” she wrote via Twitter. “ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough.”

The Chrisean & Blueface: Crazy In Love costars shocked fans months later when the Maryland native announced she was expecting her and Blueface’s first child. Even though Chrisean and the “Disrespectful” singer were dating at the time, Blueface initially claimed he was not the father. He then accused Chrisean of being with 10 different men in the year leading up to her pregnancy, implying that the father could be any of those partners.

After seemingly working through their problems, their relationship hit another roadblock when Chrisean claimed Blueface was abusive in August 2023, adding that she was done with him. For his part, Blueface denied his ex’s claims and insisted on taking a lie detector test to prove his innocence.

Prior to his association with Chrisean, Blueface began his relationship with Jaidyn while still in high school. The pair welcomed their first child, Javaughn Jamal Porter in 2019 and their daughter Jaidynn Alaiyah Porter in 2020.