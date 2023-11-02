Chrisean Rock says she “might be” pregnant again following Blueface’s proposal to his longtime girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis, earlier this month.

During a conversation on “The Jason Lee Podcast” on Wednesday, November 1, Chrisean, 23, opened up about her current relationship with the rapper, 26. While the Zeus star said she was “done” with the “Thotiana” artist, host Jason Lee brought up that before the interview, she told him she might be pregnant with Blueface’s baby.

“I’m fertile, I just had a baby,” Chrisean replied when asked if she thought she was expecting another child with Blueface. “If I wanna have another baby with the n—a, he just be the sperm donor, that’s what it’s gonna look like.”

The Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy in Love alum also revealed that their last sexual interaction happened last week, after Blueface and Jaidyn appeared on Jason Lee’s show for a joint interview.

Chrisean also opened up on why her relationship with Blueface failed, noting she “couldn’t give him what he wanted.”

“He wanted a slave,” the Baltimore native explained. “We in a relationship and we loyal, okay we gon be both loyal? Okay, we’re in a relationship and [he] just want to cheat [sic].”

The social media star was “reciprocating” what Blueface was doing by talking to other guys but added, “It doesn’t work with a n—a from L.A.” and said he had “pimp daddy vibes.”

Courtesy of Jaidyn Alexis/Instagram

Chrisean gave birth to her and Blueface’s son, Chrisean Jr., on September 3. At the time, the “Disrespectful” rapper denied being the father of Chrisean’s baby, writing on Twitter on September 26, “I got 1 BM and 2 kids till further notice.”

Weeks later, Blueface proposed to his off-again, on-again girlfriend Jaidyn on October 22. “Mrs porter,” the “Barbie” artist, 25, wrote via Instagram while sharing several photos of her and Blueface posing together after the proposal happened at Sofi Stadium.

Apart from his son with Chrisean, Blueface shares son Javaughn and daughter Journey with Jaidyn. Blueface and Jaidyn met in high school and have been in an off-on relationship since 2018.

Meanwhile, Blueface and Chrisean were first romantically linked in 2020 after sparking a connection on Blueface’s OnlyFans show, Blue Girls Club. The off-on pair faced multiple ups and downs before they announced their split in October 2022. “Y’all can have him,” the “Vibe” musician wrote via Twitter at the time. “ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough.” Only months later, Chrisean announced she was expecting her and Blueface’s first child in January.