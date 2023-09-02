Miley Cyrus ‘Disappointed’ in Siblings for Skipping Tish’s Wedding

It’s complicated. When Tish Cyrus wed Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell, 53, the weekend of August 19, only three of her five kids were in attendance at the intimate Malibu, California, ceremony: pop star Miley Cyrus, her eldest with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, and Trace, 34, and Brandi, 36, her kids from a previous relationship whom Billy Ray adopted in 1993 after he and Tish, 56, wed. Not present: their kids Noah, 23, and 29-year-old Braison.

“They didn’t go because they don’t approve of the marriage, it’s as simple as that,” an insider tells In Touch. “They love their mom, but it’s been super difficult for them to get used to her with anyone but their dad.”

Proving they’re Team Billy Ray, Noah posted a clip of her wearing a T-shirt with her dad’s face plastered on the front. All of which has left Miley, 30, torn in two. “She’s very frustrated and disappointed with Noah and Braison,” says the insider. “It saddens her because she adores Dominic and can see he’s a great match for her mother.”

The source adds that Miley’s relationship with Billy Ray (her former Hannah Montana costar!) began to cool after her parents’ 2020 split. Things got even worse after the 62-year-old started dating twentysomething Aussie singer Firerose and asked her to marry him.

“Miley feels her dad is making a fool of himself with that relationship,” says the insider. “She’s ended up siding with her mom but only because she feels Tish has been the more reasonable party out of the two of them.”

The blushing bride is holding out hope that her family will be healed. “It broke her heart that Noah and Braison skipped her big day,” says the insider. “She truly believes Dominic is her soulmate and that it’s time for all the kids to grow up and get used to that.”