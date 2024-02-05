Flavor Flav Didn’t Call Miley Cyrus Gwen Stefani at 2024 Grammys

Flavor Flav personally congratulated Miley Cyrus on her first Grammys win backstage and this time, he didn’t mistake her for Gwen Stefani.

The Public Enemy rapper, 64, stopped Miley, 31, as she returned from the stage after her mesmerizing performance of “Flowers” during the Sunday, February 4, event. The former Disney star loved the warm welcome and immediately hugged Flav in the midst of the backstage foot traffic.

“You know it’s me – I made it! You don’t think I’m Gwen Stefani anymore,” Miley told the Flavor of Love alum in an Instagram video posted by iHeartRadio. “You used to call me Gwen every time I saw you. I love it.”

Flav may have no doubt who Miley is now, but back in 2012 at the iHeartRadio music festival, he was certain she was the “Hollaback Girl.” Like the 66th Grammys, the musicians bumped into each other backstage and Flav immediately greeted her as Gwen. The crowd took note of the identity mix up and laughed, but Miley seemingly missed what he said because she was mesmerized by his signature clock chain.

The “Wrecking Ball” artist, who had her pixie blonde hairstyle at the time, and Flav posed for a picture before they said goodbyes and parted ways. The “Fight the Power” rapper yelled, “Wow! Gwen Stefani!” as he walked away, and his posse finally told him he was conversing with “Hannah Montana” so he rushed back to the former Disney star. They laughed and hugged it out – and it then became a hilarious pop culture run-in.

It was a big night for Miley at the Grammys, which took place at the Crypto.com Arena. The chart-topper won the first award of the night for Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit “Flowers” and was presented her trophy by none other than Mariah Carey. Understandably, Miley was more excited to be in the presence of the “We Belong Together” artist, 54, than she was to win her first-ever Grammy.

“This M.C. is going to stand by this M.C. because this is just too iconic,” she said during her acceptance speech. “Oh my god, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. And I could have missed the award — that’s fine — but not Mariah Carey! I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything.”

Miley returned to the stage two more times during music’s biggest night when she took home Record of the Year for “Flowers” and when she activated her diva presence for her debut performance.