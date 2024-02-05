Miley Cyrus apparently had big regrets with what came out of her mouth when on stage accepting her two Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

Billie Eilish revealed her backstage conversation with Miley, 31, where the “Wrecking Ball” singer asked the fellow Grammy winner if she had the same feelings when it came to being uncomfortable with victory.

“Not to blow up her spot, but she was saying, she was asking me if I also feel when I get up on stage that I say the dumbest s–t I could possibly say?” Billie, 22, told Entertainment Tonight at the event. “Absolutely, 100 percent. She was like, ‘Why was I saying all that?'”

“Sorry, Miley, but I feel the same. I always get up there, and I just poop out of my mouth,” the “Happier Than Ever” artist added.

Miley took home the first two Grammys of her career and seemed genuinely surprised when accepting the first award of the evening, winning Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers.” She was presented the trophy by one of her idols, Mariah Carey, which dominated her speech.

“I’m gonna stand by this M.C. for this because this is just too iconic. Oh my God, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was gonna miss this moment, and I could have missed the award. That’s fine but not Mariah Carey. I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything. I got sat in my lucky number three seat,” Miley gushed to the “Dreamlover” songstress.

Miley then went on give an analogy about her win involving a butterfly.

“And so, there’s a story I wanna tell that sums up this moment, and I wasn’t gonna tell it but now Mariah’s here,” she continued. “So, there was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly. And so, his parents gave him a butterfly net, and he was so excited. He just went outside out in the sun and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck, he sat down on the ground, he finally let go, and he surrendered, and he was OK that he wasn’t gonna capture this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. And this song ‘Flowers’ is my butterfly. Thank you,” Miley added.

After her second victory, taking home Record of the Year for “Flowers,” the former Hannah Montana star seemed to downplay the significance of her accomplishments.

“This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular,” she said, adding, “So please don’t think that this is important, even though it’s very important, right guys?”

Billie also had her moment of dropping a memorable line when accepting her trophy for Song of the Year for “What Was I Made For?”

After telling the audience she thought there was “not a chance” she would win, the Los Angeles native added, “I just want to say everyone in this category, like — that was a crazy list of incredible people, incredible artists, incredible music! I feel crazy right now,” adding, “Damn, dude. I am shocked out of my balls.”