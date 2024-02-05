Miley Cyrus Stuns In Gold on the Grammys Red Carpet! See Photos of Her Head-Turning Outfit
She knows how to slay the red carpet game! Miley Cyrus hit the Grammys on Sunday, February 4, and stunned in a gold mini dress, giving off serious queen of Egypt vibes. The Disney darling rocked a knee-skimming gown with plenty of chain detailing, giving her assets just enough coverage to keep it PG-13.
The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer walked the carpet alone, proving that she can in fact hold her own hand.
Keep scrolling to see Miley’s Grammys red carpet outfit in detail.
