Coming to a resolution. Nearly eight months after Mary-Kate Olsen officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Olivier Sarkozy, the exes have come to a “final agreement,” In Touch can confirm.

The exes reunited virtually at a court hearing on Wednesday, January 13, and discussed matters of their legal split. “We appreciate the time and latitude that you’ve given us … It’s been incremental, but we continue to make forward progress,” Sarkozy’s attorney, Michael Mosberg, told the judge via a Zoom meeting. “We, as of this morning, reached the final agreement. We just need to revise that agreement, get it executed and get it to you, which we will have by the end of next week, but … the deal is now done.”

Olsen, 34, and Sarkozy’s judge, Lori Sattler, then asked the Full House alum’s lawyer, Nancy Chemtob, whether or not Mosberg’s statements about their divorce agreement were accurate, to which she confirmed, “All issues have been resolved.”

Although both parties agreed to get the settlement in as soon as possible, Sattler set a court date for January 25 just in case either side changes their mind on a specific matter. “So, everyone is clear that if we get the agreement, you don’t have to see me, which is as much as I enjoy seeing everyone here, I think you would all prefer to be done with this,” the judge concluded. “Let’s get it done. File the papers and let’s get them divorced. I think that’s the same objective for all of us.”

Olsen officially filed her paperwork on May 25, 2020, after her emergency divorce petition was denied earlier that month. The It Takes Two actress’ legal team was quick to resubmit the documents after New York City courts lifted the eight-week freeze on proceedings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The original filing was rejected by the New York County Clerk because they did not follow the essential matter procedure,” New York courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen told In Touch at the time. “They refiled under the essential matter procedure and the matter was referred to the ex-party State Supreme Court Judge.”

Olsen, who has been married to the French banker, 51, since November 2015, has been leaning on twin sister Ashley Olsen while going through her public breakup, an insider previously told In Touch. “Mary-Kate doesn’t want to be alone, so she’s staying with Ashley,” added the source about her new routine post-split. “Ashley is one of the few people Mary-Kate trusts and can rely on.”