Mary-Kate Olsen is “leaning” on sister Ashley Olsen now more than ever amid her divorce from husband Olivier Sarkozy, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Mary-Kate doesn’t want to be alone, so she’s staying with Ashley,” the source adds, noting that the fashion designer is looking to her twin “for support.”

“Ashley is one of the few people Mary-Kate trusts and can rely on,” the insider divulges.

In Touch confirmed The Row fashion designer, 33, signed a petition for divorce on April 17, but since New York City courts are not currently accepting divorce filings due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mary-Kate sought an emergency order.

According to TMZ, the French banker, 50, emailed the Full House alum’s lawyers a deadline for her to move out of their apartment. She alleges he terminated their lease without her knowledge.

The couple began dating in spring 2012, just two years after he divorced his wife Charlotte Bernard. Three years later, Mary-Kate and Olivier wed in an intimate ceremony surrounded by just 50 of their closest family and friends. At the time, Page Six reported the newlyweds offered “bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes” to their guests “and everyone smoked the whole night.”

Andrew H Walker/WWD/Shutterstock

Mary-Kate rarely gives fans a glimpse into her personal life, but in an interview Net-A-Porter’s The Edit in 2017, she opened up about being a stepmother to Olivier’s son Julien, 18, and daughter Margot, 16.

“I think [me and Ashley are] lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder,” Mary-Kate said at the time. “But then I have a husband, two stepkids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I run on the weekend. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”

In one of their more recent sightings together, Olivier and his daughter joined Mary-Kate and Ashley for their 33rd birthday celebration. At the dinner, Mary-Kate and Ashley sported matching tiaras that read “Birthday Girl.”