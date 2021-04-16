Everywhere you look, Bob Saget will be there! The 64-year-old comedian defended his TV daughter Candace Cameron Bure amid claims that her upbeat personality isn’t real.

“For those people that think that because I am a happy, positive person, that I must be a fake person, would you say that that’s true or false?” the 45-year-old Hallmark actress asked her former costar while appearing on the Monday, April 12, episode of the “Bob Saget’s Here for You” podcast.

Bob — who starred alongside Candace on Full House from 1987 to 1995 — was quick to clear up the ongoing rumor. “You’re the opposite of fake,” he replied. “And I’m sorry — you’re perky sometimes. What’s wrong with being perky?”

Following their stint on Full House, the fictional father-daughter duo teamed up again as Danny and D.J. Tanner for the Netflix revival Fuller House, which ran for five seasons from 2016 until 2020.

“Thank you,” the mom of three said on the podcast. “I only ask that because sometimes you read comments, and most of them, they roll off my back. But when people are annoyed at me that I’m such a happy person … I was, like, let someone speak into this that’s known me since I was 9 years old.”

The former Entourage star assured Candace that he knows she’s really “a positive person” despite what others may think. “If you’re perky, it’s because you’re excited, and/or you’ve had a lot of caffeine,” Bob joked. “That’s what people should know — there’s nothing fake about you.”

Aside from Candace, actresses Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen also played Bob’s daughters on the fan-favorite series. Over the years, he’s opened up about his relationship with the former child stars as they were growing up. In fact, he told Closer Weekly in December 2019 that he always felt “paternal” toward Jodie, specifically.

“When Jodi Sweetin was 9-years-old, my daughter Aubrey was 7, and so they would play together, and Jodi slept over at the house,” he recalled at the time. “I felt like friends to everyone. They’re women and I’m not an ageist.”

Along with his TV daughters, Bob shares three girls — Aubrey, Jennifer Belle, and Lara Melanie — with ex-wife Sherri Kramer Saget, whom he was married to from 1982 until 1997.

“I worship them,” the podcast host told Parade in 2009 about his children. “The best thing I’ve done, the highest thing in my whole life is my daughters. If everything [in] my life is raised to the level of how great they are then that would be a great thing to have achieved. Some of the best times I’ve ever had were just with the three of them hanging with me.”