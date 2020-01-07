Blending in? Isabella Giannulli was spotted with her friends in West Hollywood on Monday, January 6, as her mom, Lori Loughlin, prepares to go to trial for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. The 21-year-old appeared to be in good spirits as she was playing around on her phone in addition to holding a green drink. Isabella was dressed rather casually for the outing as she sported a black sweatshirt, jeans and checkered shoes along with a black hat and sunglasses.

These days, the California native hasn’t been spotted in public too much ever since her family made headlines. However, the brunette beauty has managed to be a little active on social media. On January 3, Isabella posted a photo of herself wearing a black sweater with shorts in bed. “Everything is not what it seems,” she wrote. A few days earlier, Isabella posted a photo of herself with a pal wearing little to no makeup. “She was the only person who supported me when I truly debated wearing a Jack Skellington onesie for NYE,” she captioned the snap on January 1.

Meanwhile, Isabella’s sister, Olivia Jade Giannulli, returned to YouTube on December 1, where she spoke with her fans about her life. “Hi everybody, it’s Olivia Jade,” the 20-year-old said at the time. “Welcome back to my YouTube channel. Obviously, I’ve been gone for a really long time and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it’s really hard for me to say this, just because I know that it’s something that needs to be addressed. It’s just, unfortunately, which is also why I didn’t know exactly when I should come back to YouTube. But the reason for that is ‘cause I’m legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now.”

However, the Full House actress, 55, was not pleased with her youngest daughter as she told her to “stay off social media to avoid drawing more attention to the family” until everything is settled, a source told In Touch exclusively. “Lori’s extremely hurt. She thinks Olivia is being selfish and tactless. [Lori] is furious she’s gone against her wishes.”

The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 56, were indicted in March on “conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud” charges and later arrested. The couple allegedly agreed to “pay bribes totaling $500,000” in order for their two kids to be accepted into USC as crew recruits, despite ever playing the sport.

In April, the pair pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges but were hit with more charges in October including conspiring to commit federal program bribery.

Through the ups and the downs, Lori’s children are “trying to stay strong” amid all the drama, a second source told In Touch exclusively. Scroll through the gallery below to see Isabella’s outing.