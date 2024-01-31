From employee to wifey! In January 2023, it was revealed that Kanye West had married his Yeezy brand’s architectural designer, Bianca Censori, shortly after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Though his new wife does not have a billion-dollar fortune like his ex, Bianca’s net worth is still quite impressive.

What Is Bianca Censori’s Net Worth?

Bianca has a net worth of $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Bianca Censori Make Money?

In addition to her work as an architect and designer, Bianca is a model and entrepreneur. The Australia native previously owned a jewelry company called Nylons Jewellery, although it shut down in 2017, according to her LinkedIn page. She also worked as a design consultant for the brand Kelektiv from February 2016 to July 2017. Bianca then took on a full-time role as a student architect at DP Toscano Architects, where she worked for three years. Her job included interior design work for an apartment building and technical drawings for other projects.

In 2020, Bianca moved from Australia to Los Angeles to work for Yeezy, Kanye’s fashion brand. She became Yeezy’s architectural designer and still works in the role today, according to her LinkedIn.

Getty

Where Did Bianca Censori Go to School?

Bianca went to Carey Baptist Grammar School in Melbourne, Australia, from 2000 to 2012, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She went on to study architecture at the University of Melbourne and received her bachelor’s degree in 2017. Bianca returned to the school for her master’s degree in architecture, graduating for the second time in 2020.

When Did Kanye West Start Dating Bianca Censori?

While it’s unclear exactly when their relationship began, Kanye released a song called “Censori Overload (Someday We’ll All Be Free),” seemingly referring to her last name, in December 2022. TMZ then reported on January 13, 2023, that the Grammy winner secretly married Bianca in a private ceremony. However, the publication did not obtain a marriage certificate. One day prior, Kanye was seen wearing what looked to be a silver wedding band on his finger.

Bianca seemingly deactivated her social media accounts after marrying Kanye. She also changed up her style significantly, often sporting barely-there and bizarre outfits in public with her husband. Her fans, and reportedly her friends, have become concerned about the model as they believe Kanye is controlling her and keeping her isolated. However, when a TMZ photographer confronted Kanye on January 30, 2024, to ask if Bianca had “free will,” he wasn’t having it.

“Do you think cause you a white woman you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb– s–t like that?” he said. “Ask me about my wife, talking about if she got free will? Are you crazy?”