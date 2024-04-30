Sister Wives star Meri Brown revealed what she’s looking for in a new boyfriend following her split from Amos Andrews.

Meri, 53, took to Instagram on Monday, April 29, to answer popular questions about herself on Google. At one point, the TLC personality was asked if she’s currently dating following her split from Amos, 55, in February. “Not exclusively,” she answered in the video. “I have gone out on a few dates.”

“Prince Charming has not arrived. I’m not really looking for a prince. No, I’m looking for a king,” Meri continued. “There’s a bit of an energetic difference there. A prince is still a boy. I want a man who knows who he is.”

Meri then said that she wants her next romantic partner to be “somebody who knows who he is and is confident in who he is,” adding, “Because I know who I am and I’m confident in who I am and I need somebody who can match my energy. When we cross paths, we’ll know it.”

Following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown in 2023, Meri seemingly found love when she introduced her fans to Amos on 53rd birthday on January 16.

“Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October!” Meri shared via Instagram at the time. “He’s not 6 foot 5, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship.”

She then explained that she was initially hesitant to reveal her relationship with fans. “I’ve been keeping this kind of close to me as we’ve been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other,” the mother of one wrote. “As I’ve considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself), I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate with me!”

Shortly after making their relationship Instagram official, Meri confirmed they called it quits in February. “Life is a series of experiences. How you handle them and what you learn from them is who you become from them,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “It takes courage to face difficult truths, yet it’s imperative in order to remain authentic to yourself and your commitment to personal growth. Last week, I had to face some hard truths and have some difficult conversations.”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

After noting that she and Amos “care” about each other, Meri explained that they were lacking “compatibility.”

“When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren’t aligning, it’s then that we need to make hard decisions,” the TLC personality continued. “It’s a strange and sad thing to care about someone so deeply, to look beyond their past, because heaven knows we all have one, to see the kindness in their eyes and their giving heart, and still know that a life long relationship isn’t in the cards for you.”