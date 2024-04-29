Eva Mendes made a rare comment about her home life with her husband, Ryan Gosling.

“For me, a clean sink equals [a] clear mind. And I find doing the dishes meditative. It is a time to think and relax,” Eva, 50, told People in an interview published on Monday, April 29. As for the remaining chores around the household, she said, “The rest of my family pitches in; however the dishes are really my domain — my happy place.”

Eva, known to keep her relationship with The Notebook actor notoriously private, said every family member takes on their fair share of chores. The Cuban actress shares daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, with the Canada native.

Eva and Ryan, 43, met on the set of their 2012 film, The Place Beyond the Pines, and have not walked a red carpet together since the film’s premiere. While Eva supports her man behind the scenes, they even manage to keep their daughters out of the public eye as Eva kept her two pregnancies a secret.

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

Eva recently shed light on parenting with Ryan, revealing in March 2024 that the pair had a “nonverbal agreement” that she would be a stay-at-home mom to their children and pause her acting career.

“It was, like, a no brainer. I’m so lucky. And I was like, ‘If I can have this time with my children …’ And I still worked, I just didn’t act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away,” Eva explained during a March 26 appearance on the Today show. “It was almost just like a nonverbal agreement that it was like, ‘OK he’s going to work and I’m going to work, I’m just going to work here.’”

She also opened up on meeting Ryan and falling in love on set, telling the talk show hosts she “never experienced anything like that.”

“The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be, and that means making his costars as best as they can be,” she gushed. “But unfortunately – or fortunately – there is only one Ryan!”

While Eva and Ryan are known to skip public events, Ryan recently took Eva’s brother, Carlo Mendez, as a date to the SAG Awards. “It was awesome,” Carlo told E! News about the experience on April 11. The Demise star then gushed about his brother-in-law, telling the publication how Ryan meshed in so well with Eva’s family.

“He loves the whole Latin lifestyle, the salsa, the Spanish, the Cuban — he loves all that stuff. So, he fit in like a glove,” he continued. “He immediately fit in.”