Fans slammed Barbra Streisand after she left a comment regarding Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss on Instagram.

Melissa, 53, posted a photo of herself and director Adam Shankman attending the Center Theatre Group’s 2024 Gala in Los Angeles, California, on Instagram on Monday, April 29. She was there to honor her friend Matthew Bourne, but Barbra, 82, was more interested in Melissa’s weight loss.

“Give him my regards, did you take Ozempic?” Barbra’s since-deleted comment read.

Fans immediately came to the Bridesmaids star’s defense.

One Instagram user simply wrote, “Rude, Barbra,” while another added, “Babs. No, honey. Just no.”

Even though Barbra deleted the comment, the popular Instagram account Comment by Celebs reposted a screenshot on their page, and fans continued to poke fun at the My Fair Lady superstar by ​mocking her for things like “Facebook auntie antics.”

“Babs giving major boomer energy here,” read one comment.

“Take the iPad away from Babs immediately!” added another Instagram user.

Not everyone was on Melissa’s side though, and some people felt that Barbra deserved a little grace in the situation.

“Leave Barbra alone, she would never do that on purpose. I believe she meant that for a private question. Can’t any of you show her some grace!” a fan wrote.

Ozempic has been a hit in Hollywood for some time. The drug was originally ​created to help manage problems with weight loss in those with diabetes. However, many stars have begun taking it just to help with weight loss. There’s been some debate about if people without diabetes using the drug was unethical. Several celebs have been vocal about using the drug, Amy Schumer, Elon Musk and Rebel Wilson.

Melissa has been open about her weight loss in the past and The Little Mermaid star jokingly credited her slim figure to living “a super-boring life. You go to bed at 7:30 [p.m.] — that’s the trick.”

In reality, Melissa streamlined her portions, maintained a consistent exercise routine and ate a low-carb, high-protein diet. The Spy star lost 75 lbs. and told Life & Style that one of the main things that helped her drop the weight was letting go of the anxiety about losing weight.

“I truly stopped worrying about it,” Melissa told Life & Style in 2015. “I think there’s something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked.”

Melissa continued, “It may be the best thing I’ve ever done. I feel amazing!”