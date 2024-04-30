King Charles Returns to Public-Facing Duties Amid Cancer

King Charles III has returned to his public-facing royal duties as he continues to undergo treatment for his cancer diagnosis.

Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla paid a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London on Tuesday, April 30. While there, they met with patients and medical specialists and discussed the importance of early detection of the disease. The hospital has not been involved with the king’s cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment. However, his desire to highlight the importance of early detection was one of the reasons he ​previously revealed his cancer diagnosis to the public.

Even though the king has returned to royal duties, he’s still in the process of receiving treatment for the cancer.

“His Majesty’s treatment program will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties. Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimize any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery,” palace officials ​said in a statement to Tatler on April 26.

While Buckingham Palace has yet to reveal how long Charles’ treatment will take, officials did say the “medical team is very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about The King’s continued recovery.”

Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer on February 5. The news came just one week after the king had been treated for a benign prostate issue.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement from Buckingham Palace read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The statement continued, “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Samir Hussein / Getty Images

Less than a week later, Charles broke his silence on his cancer diagnosis.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” Charles wrote via the royal family’s official Instagram on February 10. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

The king concluded, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

Palace officials have never revealed the specific type of cancer Charles has been diagnosed with, but a source exclusively told In Touch ​on March 22 that he was suffering from pancreatic cancer and only had two years to live.