Kim K Who? Bianca Censori Looks Totally Different Since Marrying Kanye West: See Her Transformation

She’s a devil in a new dress! Bianca Censori has gone through quite the transformation since her romance with Kanye West began. Their whirlwind romance was first documented in January 2023, two months after Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized, and quickly led to a private wedding ceremony that same month.

In the nine months since Kanye and Bianca tied the knot, fans have noticed how much Bianca used to resemble Kim — and how little she resembles the KKW Beauty founder now. For example, she ditched her long brown locks for a short blonde bob. Meanwhile, her style has mostly gone from daring yet fashion-forward looks to neutral Yeezy tones and lots of thongs and tight bodysuits.

Keep scrolling to see how Bianca has changed in recent months.