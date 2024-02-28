Bianca Censori left very little to the imagination while out with husband Kanye West in Paris on Tuesday, February 27. The rapper’s wife wore nothing underneath a pair of completely sheer tights during the couple’s Paris Fashion Week outing.

Paparazzi snapped photos of Bianca, 29, as she gave a full frontal view of her entire bottom half while going commando on the streets of France. She paired her look with a cropped fur jacket, which left her legs and nether region on full display. Meanwhile, Kanye, 46, covered up in a black ensemble as he departed a vehicle behind his wife.

Before heading to Paris, Kanye and Bianca spent time in Milan, where she rocked another revealing outfit at a Fashion Week event. The architectural designer’s look required her to go fully naked underneath a bodysuit with completely open sides. She packed on the PDA with ‘Ye while wearing the ensemble at the Marni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show.

Bianca and Kanye started dating at the end of 2022 and went public with their relationship in January 2023. At the end of that month, it was confirmed that they had tied the knot in a “small marriage ceremony” a few weeks prior.

Kanye appears to be supportive of Bianca wearing revealing outfits, as he often posts photos of her in minimal clothing on his Instagram page. The “Runaway” rapper has received criticism for his racy posts, especially since he once slammed Kim Kardashian, whom he was married to from 2014 until 2022, for dressing too sexy.

“I went through this transition where, being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off,’” Kanye said on a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now … about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear. It’s hot, for who, though?”

However, he defended sharing sexy photos of Bianca amid the backlash from fans. “People still in my comments talking about, ‘Why you posting your wife?’ Cause she makes me happy,” he insisted. “That’s why y’all happy with [my] music. Because I’m happy. You understand? … If you don’t like my page and don’t like what I’m posting, go f–k yourself. Seriously, leave me – leave the king – the f–k alone.”