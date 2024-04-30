Kim Kardashian Channels Bianca Censori With Short Pink Hair

Kim Censori! That seems to be Kim Kardashian’s new nickname after the reality star debuted short pink hair with an edgy outfit, similar to the styles seen on Kanye West’s second wife, Bianca Censori.

Kim, 43, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 30, with a carousel of photos showing off her completely transformed look. The Kardashians star traded in her long black hair for a light pink bob, which was damp and slicked back. While most of the hair rested behind her ears, some locks fell in front of her face.

In contrast to her bright hair, Kim wore an all-black outfit consisting of a skintight long-sleeved mockneck tee, velvet booty shorts and thigh-high heeled boots with knee pads courtesy of Balenciaga. One snap showed the KKW Beauty founder squatting down and giving the camera a pout, while another showed her standing to give a full view of the ensemble. The carousel also included close-ups of her face and body.

Fans in the comments couldn’t help but compare Ye’s ex-wife to his new flame. “Straight outta Censori’s playbook,” one user commented, while another wrote, “I couldn’t tell if this was his ex wife or his current wife.”

“Looking like Ye’s current wife,” a third person added.

One fan pointed out that Ye, 46, likely influenced both women’s styles. “Yeezy taught them all the same things,” the commenter wrote.

While Bianca, 29 — who married the “Gold Digger” rapper in December 2022 — hasn’t sported pink hair yet, she is known for her short and slicked-back locks, as well as her skintight and monochrome outfits that leave little to the imagination. Fans have been drawing comparisons between Kim and Bianca for months now, accusing both women of copying each other. Most recently, Bianca seemingly channeled the American Horror Story: Delicate star with a plunging white dress that reminded fans of a similar look Kim wore for her 34th birthday.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Back in January, a source exclusively told In Touch that Kim was “obsessed” Bianca’s transformation.

“Kanye clearly set out to clone Kim, which disgusts her, but the truth is, it also fascinates her in a morbid way,” the insider said. “It’s just so creepy. Even though she’d never want him back, this is still messing with her head.”

The source continued, “It’s like he’s turned Bianca into his personal robot. With the added indignity that she’s paraded around half-naked all the time!”

Meanwhile, some fans have accused Ye of trying to control what Bianca wears, even though her body language doesn’t always seem to suggest that she’s comfortable in the more exposing outfits. After all, during an interview on Justin Laboy’s show “The Download,” Ye said that his wife was “the best undressed.” However, a source exclusively told In Touch on April 4 that Bianca is really the one in control.

“Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated and beyond ambitious,” the insider said. “This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public.”

Another source added, “She’s got no problem flaunting her incredible body if that’s what keeps Kanye happy. Putting up with his madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections.”