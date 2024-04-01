Bianca Censori toned down her usual NSFW sheer looks for a skintight silver bodysuit while spending Easter Sunday with husband Kanye West and his four children he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The former architect was covered up from her neck to her toes in the futuristic long-sleeved outfit, which she paired with strappy white heels. Although Bianca, 29, appeared to be braless underneath the bodysuit, it wasn’t see-through like many outfits she’s worn.

The shiny satin spandex full-body unitard was quite a bargain, as the outfit by Leohex appears on Amazon for $60 and comes in a range of other colors including pink, green and purple.

Ye, 46, and Bianca took his kids – North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4 – to celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu for Easter dinner, then headed to a theater for ​a movie night.

Earlier in the day, Kim, 43, and the kids had an Easter lunch with other members of her family at mom Kris Jenner‘s Hidden Hills, California, mansion. Chicago was seen wearing the same lavender minidress with feathery cuffs and a hem along with purple cowboy boots for celebrations with both of her parents.

Bianca has become infamous for her sheer looks that leave little to the imagination when she goes out with Ye to dinners in Los Angeles and fashion weeks in Europe. However, she keeps her outfits more ​family-friendly when his children are present.

The Australia native has bonded with Ye and Kim’s children. Bianca wore a white catsuit for a trip to Disneyland in December 2023, where she was photographed holding hands with North as they made their way through the park.

In February 2024, North joined Ye and Bianca at Paris Fashion Week. The two held hands once again on their way to dinner and remained tight as they watched Ye and Ty Dolla $ign during their listening party for Vultures 1. Bianca and North were seen chatting and laughing while swaying along to the music in a TikTok video captured by another eventgoer.

“The kids being comfortable around Bianca speaks volumes,” one person wrote in the video’s comments, while another added, “Bianca seems really sweet actually. She seems to care for the kids a lot,” referring to Ye’s children.

Ye and Bianca married in December 2022, one month after his divorce from Kim was finalized. The two women were spotted together for the first time in public when they attended the rapper’s Vultures 2 listening party on March 12 at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Kim and ​Bianca appeared looking amicable as they stood with Saint, Chicago and Psalm in an Instagram Story video shared by DJ Pharris.