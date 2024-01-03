kanye west posts revealing photos of wife bianca censori

Kanye West took to Instagram to share some revealing photos of his wife, Bianca Censori, on Tuesday, January 2.

In the first shot, Bianca, 28, rocked a tiny thong and a strip of fur across her chest. The underwear resembled a piece from Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS collection. Bianca’s look was complete with knee-high stockings and black high heels.

The next two photos featured Bianca wearing a corset bodysuit with very minimal coverage on her upper half. The straps just barely covered her chest, especially as she bent over while posing in front of a shower in one of the images.

The comments section of Kanye’s post was flooded with people pointing out how much the rapper’s new wife resembled Kim, 43. “It’s giving Kim Kardashian dupe,” one person wrote, while another added, “I swear I thought that was Kim.” Someone else also joked, “When you can’t have one, find another and turn her into the first one.”

kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye, 46, also received major backlash for posting such racy photos of Bianca. “Are you done humiliating this woman or what?” one commenter wondered. Another wrote, “This is kind of creepy cus she’s ur wife and ur treating her like a human dominatrix doll … not it.”

Other people also pointed out that Kanye previously publicly shamed Kim for posting her own revealing photos on social media. “You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” he told her during a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

kanyewest/Instagram

The Chicago native defended his stance during an interview in October of that year. “Social media prompts women, in particular, to put out content that they wouldn’t in the past,” he said. “When I was younger and I wanted to see something like that I had to pay someone who was older. Now I have friends who have kids in high school and it’s readily available.”

Kanye has four kids – North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 – with Kim. His new Instagram photos of Bianca also had fans questioning what kind of example he was setting for his daughters. “North be wondering if this is how she’s supposed to become loved by men,” one person commented, and another wrote, “So North and Chicago can dress like this when they’re older? You’re ok with your kids walking around seeing ppl wearing nothing out in public? This is moronic not genius at all.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 and it was finalized in November 2022. Two months later, Kanye was first linked to Bianca, who was one of his employees at Yeezy. Shortly after the two were first spotted together, it was confirmed that they had a “small marriage ceremony.”