Kanye West appears to be turning wife Bianca Censori into a clone of ex Kim Kardashian by dressing the impressionable Australian architect in ensembles inspired by the reality star, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

Censori, 29, has appeared alongside the 46-year-old rapper — who legally changed his name to Ye — in a series of ever-shrinking outfits after the Yeezy mogul gave her a dramatic makeover. But insiders say the model recently donned a small metallic bikini that looked like it was swiped from Kardashian’s closet!

When Censori stepped out in West Hollywood in a shimmering micro miniskirt and thong that exposed her bottom, sources point out Kardashian, 43, is a fan of silvery swimsuits — and even released one of her own in 2022 under her Skims clothing brand. (Ye secretly tied the knot with Censori in December 2022 — weeks after finalizing his divorce from Kardashian, the mother of his four children: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.)

Since then, the new couple has made jaws drop across the globe. In February, Censori paraded through Paris in pantyhose — without underwear — and shortly after, she strutted her stuff in L.A. in a nude tube top and low-rise tights.

An insider tells In Touch that Censori’s parents, Leo and Alexandra Censori, are “mortified” over their daughter’s recent ensembles, which seem to be getting “worse and worse!”

The source adds, “Her parents are so distressed over this because they do not recognize her. She would not be doing this unless she was being controlled.”