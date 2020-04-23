Courtesy of Jessa Seewald/Instagram

Watch out, Ben Seewald! The Counting On star found himself in hot water with fans after he let his 11-month-old daughter, Ivy, crawl on top of the dishwasher door. After sharing adorable photos of his two younger kids “eager to be part of [his] dish crew” on Tuesday, April 20, fans warned him Ivy’s actions could be dangerous for her — and damaging for the appliance.

“Watch out for the sharp items,” one fan cautioned the father of three. “That is a great way to need to purchase a new dishwasher,” another chimed in. A third wrote, “Be careful letting her crawl on the dishwasher door. That is the fastest way to bend the hinges and make the door leak — expensive fix.” A fourth agreed, “It’s not OK to let your kids crawl all over stuff and break expensive appliances. What if they did this at someone else’s place and broke their dishwasher?”

Ben, 24, declined to clap back — but we bet wife Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) would’ve had the perfect response. The Duggar daughter is known for her trademark wit and her willingness to use it to defend herself and her family. In the past, she’s fired back at comments accusing her of letting her children drink soda, fans concerned about how her sister Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) is raising daughter Felicity and claims her bedroom looks like a college dorm.

Recently, Jessa, 27, put her sass to use as she shot down speculation about her relationship status with her husband on April 9. As rumors circulated that the couple wasn’t quarantined together amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, she addressed the theories in the simplest way. “Where’s Ben?” one fan wanted to know after she posted a picture of her “quaranteam” that featured only the star herself and her three children. “Mowing the lawn,” she snarked with a laughing emoji.

Three days later, she seemed to reference the speculation once more as she shared a photo of the whole family of five, pointedly featuring her husband in both the picture and the post caption. “Happy Resurrection Sunday!” she wrote on Easter. Adding the revolving hearts emoji, she clarified that she was “[with] @ben_seewald.” Now that’s one way to put the rumors to rest!