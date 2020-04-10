Clearing the air. Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) is responding to speculation she and her husband, Ben Seewald, aren’t “quarantined together” after sharing a new photo featuring only her and the kids on Thursday, April 9.

“My quaranteam,” the Counting On star, 27, captioned the snap with Spurgeon, Henry and Ivy Jane, leading one of her followers to question where Ben, 24, was. “Mowing the lawn [laughing emoji],” she replied, setting the record straight. Prior to that, Ben last shared a photo with Jessa on March 21, although he’s posted several pics of their children since then.

On April 8, the reality star shared a new video of their darling daughter and revealed how much she has changed their lives for the better. “The game that never gets old,” she captioned a clip showing them playing peekaboo. “Hard to say who’s more entertained — us or her! One thing’s for certain: she’s got the whole family wrapped around her finger.”

Just one day before, Jessa discussed how much she is missing her loved ones amid the lockdown. “It’s been a good time to slow down and reflect. I’ve been looking through old family pictures and thinking back on my childhood,” the TLC alum wrote. “As I’m raising my own kids now, I look back on my growing up years and I’m so grateful to God for the parents he blessed me with. This is the fruit of those reflections.”

In the new video, Jessa talked about her favorite memories with her father, Jim Bob Duggar. “The No. 1 thing I’m grateful for is my dad’s leading us in the study of God’s word,” she recalled. The star also talked about their road trips to see historical sites, fun family events and more. “When I was about 15 years old, we took our first family trip out to the west coast,” she added. Jessa even discussed the lessons he’s taught her, and how it’s shaped her as a mother, as well as inspired her to make her own decisions.

Jessa and her husband, Ben, have been married since 2014. The dynamic duo welcomed their third child together in May 2019 and she recently hinted they may expand their brood in the future. “Man, I’m gonna have to get an epidural next time,” the TV personality said on Abbie Duggar (née Burnett)’s birth special webisode in February.

