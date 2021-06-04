Jennifer Lopez is one fun mom! The multi-hyphenate singer-dancer-entertainer spent some time with her twins Max and Emme on Thursday, June 3, following her reunion with Ben Affleck.

In a series of fun pics Jennifer, 51, shared on Instagram, the 13-year-old kiddies hung out around the house. The “I’m Real” crooner captioned the snapshots with coconut and heart emojis. She often refers to Max and Emme — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — as her “coconuts.”

Back in February, Jennifer shared an adorable tribute to her kids for their 13th birthday. “I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil’ coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love. It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since,” she gushed at the time.

Jen has also recently reconnected with Ben, 48, following her breakup from Alex Rodriguez. Ben was even spotted leaving the Second Act star’s Los Angeles home on Wednesday, June 2, after spending the night. Cue the high-pitched “oohs” and “ahs!”

On Memorial Day, the Oscar-winning director and the performer were seen cuddling and wrapping their arms around each other as they headed into the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood. The two also dined at Wolfgang Puck’s Merois restaurant later that day.

On May 26, an insider confirmed to In Touch that the lovebirds were officially back together and “moving fast” with their romance. Ben and Jen have spent loads of time together since April and have been seen together in places including Montana, Los Angeles and Miami.

“A lot of time has passed, they’ve both matured,” another insider dished. “Jennifer still cares for Ben, she never really stopped. Apparently, they reconnected like no time had passed.”

