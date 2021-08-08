Back on dad duty! Ben Affleck was spotted at ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s house to visit their kids after he returned from a PDA-filled vacation in France with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

Ben, 48, looked cool and casual in a button-up plaid long-sleeve shirt layered over a white tee, dark jeans and light gray shoes. The Justice League star appeared to be picking up his youngest child, Samuel, who wore a teal T-shirt, green sweatpants and navy blue sneakers as he walked with his dad to his car.

The Argo actor and Garner, 49, share Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. The exes started dating in 2004 and wed in 2005 but split in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Prior to his relationship with the 13 Going on 30 star, Ben was engaged to Lopez from 2002 to 2004. After his divorce, he moved on and was romantically linked to several women — including Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus and his Deep Water costar Ana de Armas. In April, Ben and J. Lo reconnected, shortly after she split from her ex-fiancé and former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

The newly rekindled couple jetted off to Italy for J. Lo’s 52nd birthday vacation in July. She made their relationship Instagram official on her birthday, July 24, when she shared a picture of her and Ben sharing a steamy kiss while enjoying a day on a yacht off the coast of Monaco.

That evening, the “On the Floor” singer celebrated her special day at a dinner party with the Gone Girl star at L’Opera in Saint-Tropez, France. Bennifer “looked totally loved up” while enjoying their night out, a source exclusively told In Touch at the time.

Prior to Ben and Jen’s PDA-packed getaway, they were spotted spending time with each other’s kids in Los Angeles. While Garner initially felt it was “way too soon” for Ben to introduce the JLo Beauty founder to their three kids, she eventually gave him her blessing.

“[She] won’t stand in the way of family,” an insider previously told In Touch about the Alias alum in July. “It was Ben’s idea to be open and just let it flow. Jen likes control, she thought that was a bit too loose, but now, looking back, Jen says it was a great decision. You can’t hide who your ex is dating. Especially if you’re in the business. And Jen has nothing against J. Lo.”

