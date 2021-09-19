Daddy-daughter time! Ben Affleck took his daughters, Seraphina and Violet, out for a sweet ice cream date just one day after their big family outing to a movie with his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.

Ben, 49, looked casual in a gray and red flannel shirt with a gray T-shirt underneath, which he paired with a pair of dark wash jeans, gray and brown sneakers and aviator sunglasses.

The Argo actor’s oldest daughter, 15-year-old Violet, was dressed fashionable and on-trend for fall in a plum, short-sleeved sweater dress with a knee-length skirt. She paired the look with a cross-body purse and a pair of brown, open-toe clogs with a wedge heel. Her younger sister, 12-year-old Seraphina, opted for a comfy look of a black pullover hoodie, navy blue sweat pants and green Crocs. Ben, Violet and Seraphina each wore protective face masks for their outing.

It seems the Gone Girl star wanted to spend quality time with just his girls, as his 9-year-old son, Samuel, was not pictured on the ice cream trip. Ben shares all three of his children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

One night prior, Ben spent quality time with his eldest kids on a big, blended family outing with J. Lo and her two kids.

Bennifer attended the outdoor screening of “School of Rock” in Los Angeles on Friday, September 17. The couple was dressed down for their movie night, as the “Jenny From the Block” singer wore wide-legged jeans, a white T-shirt, an oatmeal cardigan and white sneakers. She walked arm-in-arm with Ben, who wore a black tee, a black jacket, jeans and sneakers.

It seems Ben and Jen are enjoying some low-key time together after a whirlwind month of A-list events. Earlier this month, they jetted off to Italy together where they made their red carpet debut as a couple on September 10 at the premiere of his upcoming film, The Last Duel. After that, they returned to the states where they attended the 2021 Met Gala together on September 13.

Bennifer was previously engaged from 2002 to 2004 but they split before they could make it down the aisle. They rekindled their romance 17 years later in April, shortly after the Hustlers actress called off her engagement to former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez.

