Behind the Wheel! Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet Drives as He Takes His Kids Out for Lunch After School

After a whirlwind trip to the Venice Film Festival, the VMAs and the Met Gala with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck is back on dad duty — with his daughter Violet, 15, in the driver’s seat.

The Argo director, 49, was photographed on Thursday, September 16, taking his three children out to lunch after school. His eldest was behind the wheel, and she drove her dad and her siblings, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, to their dining spot.

In California, a person under 18 can apply for an instruction permit with a parent or guardian’s permission if they are at least 15 years and 6 months old. Violet was born on December 1, 2005, so she was likely able to receive her permit (and driving instructions from her dad and mom Jennifer Garner) as early as June. As of now, she is not able to drive without a licensed adult over the age of 25.

The Oscar winner has always been a doting father to his children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, 49. While their relationship has had its ups and downs, the exes have always remained on good turns when it came to coparenting their children since announcing their split in June 2015.

“I’m lucky [my kids have] got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible,” the Gone Girl actor said on the Today show in 2019. “She’s wonderful. Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central part of your life, and that’s good.”

Family seems to be important to not only Ben and his ex, but also to the Good Will Hunting actor’s off-again, on-again girlfriend J. Lo, 52, and the Alias star “won’t stand in the way of family,” an insider previously told In Touch.

“It was Ben’s idea to be open and just let it flow. Jen likes control, she thought that was a bit too loose, but now, looking back, Jen says it was a great decision. You can’t hide who your ex is dating. Especially if you’re in the business. And Jen has nothing against J. Lo,” the source said.

Blending their families has been crucial for both Ben and the “Jenny from the Block” singer, who shares twins Emme and Max, both 13, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The actor and the Grammy winner have been spotted house-hunting together and spending time with each other’s children, and a Bennifer 2.0 engagement is said to be “around the corner” another source told In Touch.

Until then, keep scrolling to see the cute photos of Ben and his kids enjoying their day together.