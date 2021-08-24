One-on-one time with mom! Jennifer Garner was spotted taking her youngest daughter, Seraphina, back to school shopping after the preteen’s outing with Jennifer Lopez.

On Monday, the Alias star, 49, was photographed alongside her 12-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck along with Violet, 15, and Samuel, 9, in Santa Monica, California, to do a little shopping.

The pair were seen entering a Big 5 Sporting Goods and leaving with what looks to be a bag with new shoes — or a new pair of cleats. In the past, the amicable exes have been seen sitting beside the pitch while watching their daughter play soccer.

BG/MEGA

The mother-daughter outing occurred on the same day that the Argo director, 49, was seen at Tiffany & Co. in Century City, California, with his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt (a.k.a. Chris), and their son Samuel, eyeing engagement rings. An engagement with Ben’s on-again girlfriend, J. Lo, 52, who he was previously engaged to from 2002 to 2004, is “around the corner,” according to an insider.

The 13 Going On 30 star’s trip with Seraphina happened just days after the Oscar winner and J. Lo spent a day out with the entire brood, including the “Jenny from the Block” singer’s children, twins Emme and Max, both 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

On Saturday, August 21, the Hustlers star and the Good Will Hunting actor had a family trip to the Magic Castle, a clubhouse for magicians, in Hollywood. According to US Weekly, the group had the “time of their lives” as they enjoyed the Palace of Mystery brunch show and a private magic show. Just a few days before that, on Friday the 20, the kids and the recently reunited couple attended a production of the musical Hamilton.

The Yes Day producer previously gave her blessing for Ben to introduce their children to J. Lo and her children. An insider exclusively told In Touch that Jennifer “won’t stand in the way of family,” on July 14.

“It was Ben’s idea to be open and just let it flow. Jen likes control, she thought that was a bit too loose, but now, looking back, Jen says it was a great decision,” the source said. “You can’t hide who your ex is dating. Especially if you’re in the business. And Jen has nothing against J. Lo.”

And Ben may not be the only one to have a reunion with his ex. The actress was recently spotted with Cali Group chairman John Miller, after a brief split, on August 15.

But even while dating, parenting duties can’t be put on hold, especially when it’s back to school time.

Keep scrolling to see Jennifer and Seraphina’s Santa Monica shopping day!