A special occasion! Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck made their relationship Instagram official while celebrating her 32nd birthday on Thursday, April 30. The lovebirds are all smiles in the new photos she posted on her social media page, getting cozy while checking out the gorgeous desert views.

In one snap, Ben sweetly wraps his hand around her waist. The duo also embraces as they watch the picturesque sunset in another heartwarming pic. “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year,” the star captioned her montage of portraits, even giving a glimpse at her colorful balloons and beautifully decorated cake.

The Deep Water costars have been spotted out and about together on several occasions, but this is the first time she has shared photos with him on her Instagram page.

However, back in March, Ben, 47, did take some breathtaking portraits of the actress strolling on the beach during their exotic Costa Rican vacation. “Photo credit pls,” he commented on her post.

Ben has been “so happy” with the brunette beauty in his life, a source told In Touch exclusively, revealing he could definitely see a “future” with Ana. “He’s fallen for her and he’s fallen hard!” the insider dished about their connection. “They’ve been spending all their free time together over recent weeks … being in love has definitely put a smile back on Ben’s face.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Justice League star has certainly been trying to make the most of his free time amid the lockdown. On April 18, he was spotted on a quick morning donut run with his girlfriend before he met up with his children shared with Jennifer Garner.

That afternoon, Ben took his three kids out for a walk. All of them were clad in masks to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As of late, Ben and Ana have also been taking daily walks with their dogs in Venice Beach, California. “Self-isolating together has brought [them] closer together,” another insider exclusively told In Touch. “They’re crazy about each other!”

We can tell they are both smitten, especially after these sweet new PDA pics!